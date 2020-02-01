Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $323.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.92 and its 200-day moving average is $272.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.