Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

ACC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

