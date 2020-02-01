Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,304,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after purchasing an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

