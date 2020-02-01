Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

DECK opened at $190.91 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $199.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

