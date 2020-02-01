Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 322,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after buying an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,004,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

