Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Down 1.3%

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.28 and last traded at $48.42, approximately 664 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 759.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter.

