JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.14

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 204585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.14.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.