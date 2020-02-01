JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.21 ($31.64).

Shares of EPA:DEC traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €24.18 ($28.12). The company had a trading volume of 417,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

