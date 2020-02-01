Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Partners Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of PGPHF traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $934.16. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $926.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $829.23. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $680.55 and a 52-week high of $982.50.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.