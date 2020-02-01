Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 372,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.29.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

