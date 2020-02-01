Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

JELD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 548,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

