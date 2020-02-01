John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 5,033 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,616,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.