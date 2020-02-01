Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.3-24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. 7,534,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

