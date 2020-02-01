Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. 111,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,895. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research firms have commented on JOUT. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.