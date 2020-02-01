JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $255.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.01.

FB traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,330,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

