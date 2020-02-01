JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $60.00 Price Target for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.58.

KO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

