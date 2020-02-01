JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.92.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day moving average is $262.00. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

