JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1461 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JIGB stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.