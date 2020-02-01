JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

