Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to report $9.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $36.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $16.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.30. 53,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $467,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

