Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $68.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,136 shares of company stock valued at $40,487,063 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Kellogg by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,143. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

