KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get KEMET alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.65.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KEMET by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KEMET by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 410,497 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its position in KEMET by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 215,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KEMET by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 319,651 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.