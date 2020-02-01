Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€128.00” Price Target for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €210.60 ($244.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €183.81. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

