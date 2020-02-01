Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,402.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

