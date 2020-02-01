Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

Shares of LON:KWS traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,232 ($16.21). 307,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,467.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,402.40. The firm has a market cap of $804.16 million and a PE ratio of 59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

