Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

Shares of LON:KWS traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,232 ($16.21). 307,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,467.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,402.40. The firm has a market cap of $804.16 million and a PE ratio of 59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

