KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0009

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network, Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Exmo and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.