Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KCT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 111 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 29,739 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 million and a PE ratio of 158.57.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

