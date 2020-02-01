Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of KCT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 111 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 29,739 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 million and a PE ratio of 158.57.
Kin and Carta Company Profile
