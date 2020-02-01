Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.38. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 4,209 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.79 million during the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

