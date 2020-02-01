Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $812.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

