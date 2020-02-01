Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Down 7.3%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 548,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 731,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

