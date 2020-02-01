KKR Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

KIO opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

