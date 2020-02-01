KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 505,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

