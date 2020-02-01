Kleros Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $15,162.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.