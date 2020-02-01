Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Tops $17,599.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $17,599.00 and approximately $2,056.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021575 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122476 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

