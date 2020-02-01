Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

KNX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 1,722,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,673. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

