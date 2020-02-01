Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.23.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,673. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.