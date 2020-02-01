Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

