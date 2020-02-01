Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,258 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $46.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27.

