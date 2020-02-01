Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of RFEM opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.12.

