Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.94 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

