Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

