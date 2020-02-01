Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 94,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 233,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $15.09 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.