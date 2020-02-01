Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,817 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 261.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $242.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.13. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $172.67 and a 12-month high of $251.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

