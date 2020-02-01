Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $175.40 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $181.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

