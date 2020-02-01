Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,677 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

