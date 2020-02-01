Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,677 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
