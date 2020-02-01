Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.91. 727,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,190. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.23.
In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
