Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.91. 727,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,190. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.