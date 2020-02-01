Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. 730,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,251. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.