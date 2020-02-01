Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $668,000 in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 120,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

