Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 282.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 289.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 335,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

