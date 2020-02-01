Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.22. 6,202,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

